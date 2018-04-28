Last Night is a pop record positively brimming with lush sophisticated soul.

Created by Toronto-via-Melbourne R&B musician Hoodlem, Last Night is full of woozy rhythms, stabs of brass and glitchy IDM sounds. The track seemingly gets carried away with itself - a record about being in love with being in love, it sounds like those times where nothing can pull your mind out of a daydream.

The song is dedicated to those days when the spirit of last night lingers within you - your head and heart still right there with whoever you shared your night with. The possibilities in those moments can be overwhelming - the sense that seemingly anything is possible.

Describing the song Hoodlem says:

"Last Night is the afterward of a night with someone you’re into and you can’t stop thinking about that person, you replay it all over in your head and it drives you a little crazy. I think that 'not knowing where you stand with someone' feeling is kind of stressful but also fuels this half excited anxiety and that’s the feeling I was going through when I wrote this."

Check out Last Night below and look out for Hoodlem’s forthcoming Teenager EP, set for release this summer.