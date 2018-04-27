I don’t know much about Weirdo, but this crazy infectious little ditty has me all excited on this Friday morning.

There is a crazy calypso buoyancy to Disco. It is a track that feels lost in feelings of affection for someone - a series of details specifically noticed by one person that could easily be missed by everyone else: “I like the perfume you’ve been wearing / probs ‘cause I purchased it / I like your eyes when they’re blinking / don’t go changing this”.

Also this video is utterly charming. I have no idea from which Disney cartoon the visuals come, but they really fit the song wonderfully. I hope it exists forever. I want to spend my time wearing a grass skirt in love on a cartoon desert island.