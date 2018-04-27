Christina CF is an Oakville, Ontario based musician and Ultimatum is her first public release, and is suitably packed full of vulnerability.

Ultimatum was created entirely by Christina - written, played, recorded, mixed and mastered - and it represents an impressively sophisticated sounding piece of pop music.

There is a certain courage here, both in Christina’s determination and self-motivation, and in the lyrics of the song itself. As she pleads her love to give her an ultimatum, you can sense her desire to be heard - not just by the song’s subject, but also by you as the listener. This is the sound of just telling someone you want them and only them - the purity of expressing what the heart wants.

Describing the track, Christina CF says:

“Music is such a powerful way of connecting with others," says Christina. "I just want to make sure people feel things with the songs I create – whether it be a song I write for myself or another artist. I hope the public vibes with "Ultimatum" the same way friends and family have.”

Check out Ultimatum below.