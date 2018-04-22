There’s an ambiance here on New Religion that feels stark like cracked earth baked in the midday sun… Wang’s vocals echo, almost like she is entirely alone in her environment. Perhaps this reflects the alienation and loneliness of the romantic obsession New Religion portrays. At times the vocals become twisted and distorted, like they are being submerged and buried down beneath the surface.

In contrast the production work here is simple and restrained - the foil to the emotional excess Wang delivers. Those modest electronic sounds simmer gently whilst Anna boils completely dry. New Religion’s vulnerability is a little intimidating, but all the more thrilling as a result.

Check out New Religion by Anna Wang below: