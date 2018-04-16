Channelling 80s pop and 90s R&B and 2000s electronic, Metropoly create the kind of spectral melodies that will be familiar to fans of Junior Boys.

Over a bowl of noodles in New York’s Chinatown, duo Julian and Ben realised their relative strengths could enable them to naturally compliment each other musically. Julian’s focus on songwriting and his classical training compliments Ben’s focus on DJing - the result is music that combines sophisticated musical progression and harmony with texture and sophisticated production techniques.

Released this coming Friday as a two-track single with No More, You Were Right is a piece of elegant and minimal electronic soul. Percussive clicks and kicks underpin Julian’s wistful vocals as the electronic melodies and bass lines create a beautifully human take on electronic music. Layered synthesisers and arpeggios form a dense yet restrained record.

Check out You Were Right below. Metropoly are currently in the studio collaborating with female vocalist Renélin on a follow-up single.