Conjuring up breathless R&B, Holy Water is the work of NYC-based musician Tanners, real name Tanner Peterson.

Having originally intended to pursue audio engineering following her graduation, Peterson ended up being inspired to create her own music. Having engineered recordings for other musicians, she realised she had her own story she felt compelled to tell.

Drawing on her long held love of the beach, Holy Water aims to capture the feeling of being swallowed up and held at the mercy of the ocean. Describing the track, Tanners says “It’s a thank you song to the ocean for teaching me to embrace vulnerability”.

