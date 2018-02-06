A song about introspection and giving a voice to your internal thoughts, The Shadow started as a drawing before morphing into this - an 80s influenced pop record with a big synth hook… A little like I Feel Love played by a female-fronted Duran Duran.

Having sat down to draw with no particular inspiration, Turner began to create a narrative as the pencil marked the paper:

“It’s a story of a girl who decides to go on this journey by herself and starts walking. There’s an image of her walking with her shadow, reflecting on the internal empowerment and acceptance of her inner-creativity.”

Only her third song, The Shadow betrays a level of confidence many struggle to achieve with considerable larger catalogues.