Following on from two singles last year (previous blog favourite Should I Try and If It Goes), Argentine-born, London-raised musician Malena Zavala has just announced her forthcoming debut album Aliso. To tease the album ahead of its 13 April release Zavala has put out Could You Stay.

Zavala initially formed a band with her older brother and they played together for five years before he ultimately left to pursue a life in California. As a strong influence on Malena, his departure proved difficult for her and yet ultimately provided the push she needed to branch out and make her own music. Based in a house in Aliso Viejo, California, Zavala managed to write her debut album in two weeks before going on to record, produce and mix it all together with Gareth Jones in the space of six months.

With inspiration drawn from Beach House and Tame Impala there is a floating-on-a-dream feeling to Could You Stay. It’s a little bit Latin, a little bit stoned soul. On the basis of this song I can’t wait to hear the album.