Ahead of their debut eponymously titled debut LP , Mt. Joy have recently put out Dirty Love, the last track aimed at offering a preview ahead of their album release. It’s a bluesy take on Americana - an emotional gut punch full of feeling and atmosphere.

With gently strummed instruments and some threatening bass the track is a lesson in restraint - the real work put into giving space for the vocals to plead for a little empathy. A record of cursed love and desperation - the sort of thing that happens when you fall into a relationship that means you can’t help but hurt yourself.

Look out for Mt. Joy’s debut album, due for release on 2 March 2018.