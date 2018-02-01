This one gives me goosebumps. Maybe don’t focus on these words and instead just let the music do the talking.

Believe Me is the latest single from Northern Irish musician Lilla Vargen, and it follows her debut EP Hold On, which features a cover of Majical Cloudz’s staggeringly beautiful Downtown (seriously, that track is like falling in love).

This new track features a beautiful vocal performance and delivery I can’t resist. It’s an honest portrayal of discovering mutual love in someone, and the attempts to convey and convince that person of how you feel and that you will be there for them. Describing the track Lilla says:

“It was inspired by a friendship that was quite complicated. I let that person down before and I was determined not to do it again. The only way I could explain myself, to let them know I was ready to let my guard down, was to put my words down on paper, and post the letter.”

Enough words from me. Just listen, then go and check out Lilla’s cover version of Downtown. You can see Lilla live on the following dates (more to be announced):