Notice Me is the new track from LA producer Mija, and comes ahead of her debut EP How To Measure The Distance Between Lovers, set for release on 9 February.

Having worked her way into the industry by working with Skrillex and DJing at TomorrowWorld, Mija has been labelled as an EDM producer. She claims inspiration from Björk along with Nicolas Jaar, Imogen Heap and Chopin (always Chopin). Those more varied sounds make their presence felt here on Notice Me, a track that features her vocals for the first time.

Notice Me is a gentle, lilting ballad featuring a complex layered feel as Mija’s vocals carefully pick their way through the song to convey her feelings.

Check out Notice Me below and look out for How To Measure The Distance Between Lovers on 9 February.