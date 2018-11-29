It has been over a years since I last featured Refs on BlackPlastic. Back then it was for the lovely track Fool, but they are back to close out 2018 with new one Stories.

The new track builds on the established Refs sound - soulful, bruised vocals combine with stark rhythms and beautiful melodies to create something that feels emotional and human but mechanical and futuristic.

Paired with a video that gives us the first proper glimpse of the artists themselves, Stories sounds like the pair gearing up for a big 2019. The emotional honesty and musical sophistication on display here are a lovely combination. Stories sounds raw, and yet it also feels like a salve.