Grow In Me is a collaboration between the Israeli-born, LA-based artist Lee Triffon and LA-based musician and producer Roy Regev. The pair have actually known each other since high school and had long been hoping for a point in time when they would be able to collaborate. Over the past two year both Triffon and Regev ended up living in LA, creating the opportunity to work together on creating music. Whilst they come from different musical backgrounds, the pair complement each other and are able to deliver against a musical vision they ultimately share.

Grow In Me is the first track to come out from a year-long period of collaboration, a slowly shifting, dark piece of music based around the chilling combination of Triffon’s vocals and minimalist analogue synths. The song was written shortly after Lee found out she was pregnant with her first child, with the stark monochromatic video itself shot towards the end of last year when she was almost 9-months pregnant. It captures the transformational and turbulent experience of entering motherhood and experiencing lots of things changing.

Check out the video for Grow In Me below, and look out for a first official single, Meditate, in 2019.