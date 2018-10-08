Something About Your Love is the new single from Brooklyn quartet Phony Ppl and it is has a kind of cosmic funk beauty to it that I can’t get enough of.

The song describes the experience of a relationship that isn’t working, and yet is somehow impossible to leave. As described by frontman Elbee Thrie, “It’s a song about staying in a relationship you know is poisonous”.

The instrumentation on display on this track is simply incredible - from the opening moments it has a wonderfully liquid feel, a little syrupy like Prince, but it really comes into its own at two-minutes-forty when the guitar solo manages to elevate this to another stratosphere. Phony Ppl have spent time touring with Erykah Badu and The Roots and there is a real OkayPlayer vibe to this - only OkayPlayer and The Roots if they became obsessed with undiscovered Prince records.

Just occasionally I hear a record so damn perfect that I can’t believe it didn’t already exist. Something About Your Love is one of those records... Look out for the forthcoming album mō’zā-ik, due on 19 October.