Having reached 7 million plays on Spotify, Moonboy Inc. has just unveiled new single E.T. Phone Home, and it's a calypso pop gem.

On E.T. Phone Home, Moonboy Inc. layers an infectiously earnest deadpan vocal about love over a gloriously colourful backing. You can feel the genuine enthusiasm as the vocal builds to the great release of a chorus that creates a sense of all the lights coming on and the dance floor losing it. Sure, that “E.T. Phone home” line is dorky, but it's also kinda lovable. Especially as E.T. is my guaranteed-to-make-me-cry movie.

How does Moonboy Inc. describe this? Simple: “A song about love.”

Headphones on, eyes close and think of who you love: