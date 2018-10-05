Breakthrough is the new single from Skinnydip and it’s a gently loved-up piece of electronic pop that oh-so-gently pushes my buttons.

The electronic melodies here feel a little starstruck - that helpless feeling of accepting your happiness is intrinsically linked to another person, over whom you have no direct control. That’s what love is right? Giving yourself over to someone and accepting they could hurt you if they were so inclined.

The deadpanned vocal delivery here is full of an honest feeling of emotional generosity. It is the sound of someone investing their confidence in another person - focusing on and investing in their success and happiness.