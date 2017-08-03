This debut from Bristol duo Laronge has been chipping away at my heart over the past 24 hours, slowly winning me over. It's so damn earnest, but you know what? I'm down with a bit of earnestness. In a world drowning in cynicism and deception the naïvety of Third and Indiana's bridge is a little reassuring: "If you love somebody better someone instead of keeping it to yourself"

Laronge describe their sound as "Feel good music with hip hop sensibilities and contemplative lyrics" but the production here is pure post-Bon Iver pop. It may be Bon Iver as heard through Kanye's ears, but the soaring filtered vocals and crunchy distortion are all present and correct.

Laronge are Josh and Kambiz, who originally hails from Iran. They describe Third and Indiana as:

"...being about an amalgam of all our influences. It’s a kind of catharsis from pent up anger about how impressionable, malleable and easily led most people in modern society are."

Check it out below.