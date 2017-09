Linzi Jai is the latest offeirng from 20XX and Morose represents the artist's debut track.

The Florida based musician is channeling equal parts Frank Ocean and Miguel here to conjure this slice of pop-meets-R&B. Describing the track Linzi Jai says:

"I wanted to create a record that was simple but yet unique, I felt that the traditional R&B route wasn't my lane. Being a producer allowed me to add different elements to the record that I enjoy musically."

Check out Morose below: