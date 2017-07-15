A little over a year since she last featured on these pages Maya Killtron is back with another fabulous slice of 80s influenced disco-groove-pop.

Whiplash is the kind of energised pop record that feels like getting dragged along by an over-enthusiastic friend - there is no stopping the relentless progression of its four-four stomp.

Describing the track, Maya says:

"It encompasses all my memories of summer sounds growing up in Brampton, Ontario. The song comes from the first time I heard Michael Jackson’s PYT. It was in my driveway one July and my Dad let me take our little radio outside while I washed the car. PYT jumped out of the speakers and pretty much changed my ears forever. I never listened to music the same way again."

That PYT influence is clearly audible here - it's like Maya took the Jackson classic and threw it in a cocktail shaker with a load of Hi-NRG classics.