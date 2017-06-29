The debut single from from 22-year-old Surma, Hemma is a entrancing piece of music, equal parts dream pop and post-rock.

Real name Debora Umbelino, Surma hails from Leira, Portugal, and her music channels disparate musical influences to create something that feels reminiscent of Björk and Joanna Newsom. Layered vocals and crunchy percussion give Hemma a entranced and intimate feel, like moments that stop and hang in the air.

Surma has worked with The Casota COllective on the striking video that accompanies Hemma. In it the musician is joined by two dancers who move to the music against the backdrop of a setting sun. It's both human and alien to watch, strangely entrancing. Check it out below: