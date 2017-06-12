Back with a follow up to her debut single Gold Angel is alt-R&B / rock artist Minke.

Armour is focused on the sensation of letting go of your desire for guarded self-preservation and exposing your vulnerability. The track boasts gorgeously soft production work from Rory Andrew, whose complex layering adds to the song’s complex-yet-uplifting emotional core.

Most of us have moments of wrestling with when we need to wear that armour and when we are okay to reveal how we feel. Minke’s new single captures the sense of relief that can come from being at one with how you feel and finding other people that accept that.

Describing the track, Minke says: