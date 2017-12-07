Stream: Hideaway - Geowulf

Geowulf have just announced their forthcoming debut album Great Big Blue and along with it they have unveiled the first single to come from the album, Hideaway.

Having met on Australia’s Sunshine Coast, duo Star Kendrick (vocals) and Toma Banjanin (guitars/vocals) have actually spent all of their time since forming Geowulf separated by geography. With Toma in London, Star has divided her time between Sweden, Berlin and Australia whilst trying to relocate to London permanently. Describing that isolation, Star says:

”It's either been all on or me all of a sudden feeling really alone or isolated from the project. Initially it was really good [for my songwriting]. I'd never seen myself as a songwriter or doing music, so it gave me a chance to be a bit introspective. But now I'm feeling ready to integrate again."

At its heart, Hideaway is a 60s influenced pop record that on first blush Toma actively disliked:

"It was a pristine pop song and I personally really didn't like it.”

Having spent some time disassembling the track, the duo were able to rework it into a whole new track, now a highlight of their live sets:

”Hideaway is a favourite in our live set. The song is about feeling like you’ve been completely transparent with someone only to realize they haven’t truly let you in.”

Hideaway is a gorgeous intro to new album Great Big Blue, due out on 16 February on 37 Adventures. The band will play the Lexington on 28 February to celebrate the album’s launch - you can grab tickets here.