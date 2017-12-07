All Of Our Time is the first track I’ve really listened to from Amaya Laucirica, but it’s actually the second single to be taken from her forthcoming fourth album Rituals.

Amaya started working on Rituals in 2015 whilst living in Berlin. Following a period of playing live in Berlin and a solo tour of Spain she returned home to Australia where she assembled the band behind Rituals.

There’s a Cocteau Twins thing happening here, but it also reminds me of the Psychedelic Furs with a little bit of an added grain to it. That makes it kind of perfect for these Stranger Things times - whispery melodic vocals and a dreamlike sound make this feel otherworldly.

All Of Our Time is about the strengths and weaknesses that emerge over the course of long-term relationships. Amaya explains:

“The weakness is that the spontaneity disappears and the fire needs to be reignited over time. The strength is that their love has the patience to endure this time.”

Rituals is set for release on 2 March 2018 on Opposite Number. Look out for a UK tour supporting the album, with dates to be announced.