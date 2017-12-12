Born Ruffians have just released the second track and video from their forthcoming album Uncle, Duke & The Chief and it’s absolutely beautiful.

Forget Me came into life after Born Ruffian’s band member Luke Lalonde sat down to write a piece of music the day David Bowie passed away. Appropriately the song talks to the universal experience of death, but the life affirming impact that concept can have. The song opens with the intense line “Someday, a white light will come for you, to comfort you”, a line Lalonde explains:

“It’s about how the light is something that you should embrace and feel okay going towards it,. We’re all doing this together, we’re all on the exact same path—it’s just that some of us are ahead of others.”

The personal sense of loss that comes with people we love passing away is one of the hardest feelings we face, but it also acts as a reminder. A reminder of the love we feel for the people that touch our lives. And a reminder that our time here is finite - a precious resource to be cherished and invested with care.

Forget Me is a beautiful, stark record. A bluesy, ramshackle record that bursts with life whilst it sings its guts out about how we will all die. It’s going straight on my playlist for days when I want to get lost in my dreams of being a cowboy (yes, that’s a real thing).

Check out the lovely video that goes with this track below. Further down you will find the video for the first track from Uncle, Duke & The Chief, the equally lovely Love Too Soon.