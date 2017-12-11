Either Way is the new track from Sway Clarke, and his first since deciding to turn his back on the world of major labels.

Without adhering to a strict genre, Either Way sits somewhere between soul and indie - Clarke’s vocals set against a bubbling electronic melody, crisp handclaps and multiple layers of stuttering rhythms.

Describing the track, Sway says:

“Either Way is just about having options, but still feeling stuck as fuck. It’s like when you find out your partners been peeping your homie, and as mad as you want to get you know you ain’t leaving them. A tragic beauty.”

Check out Either Way below: