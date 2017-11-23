Fabulous Irish / Australian duo Age are back with their follow-up single to their debut Peaks, and it is another piece of beautiful Balearic atmospheric audio.

Dislocate starts slow - soft keys, warm pads and low bass as David Dwight and Jen Cosgrave’s vocals gently skip along the surface. Things gradually build, a synth line appearing and forming the track’s backbone and before you know it what was a gentle piece has suddenly become something bigger and brighter: an optimistic love letter, determined to carve out its own narrative. “If you tell me, I’ll believe you”, the pair sing, not caring for any truth but their own.

I’ve a thing for happy sad records made for dancing to. This one is enough to make me full-on swoon. Those lyrics defy explanation, but there is a beautiful insistence their within them: “I don’t want to know, if you don’t want to go... we can always let them down”.

I've had one of those days that defies explanation, a number of ups and downs. Hard to pin down, just like this record. Sometimes things have a way of coming together in the end and in a way it feels like maybe everything will be okay. As I stood up on my train home to get off, Dislocate was still playing in my ears. I suddenly realised I was doing a little shimmy-like dance, all on my own to music no-one could hear but me. And I had a little smile and moved on... Because sometimes you gotta just go with what you feel.