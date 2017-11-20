Sick Burn is the new track from Norwich outfit Mega Emotion, who are understandably fond of a quote from The 405 which describes them as “Part Pixies noise-fest, part 80s synth sunset.”

Personally I can safely say that the horizontal synth vibes and crunchy chaos of Sick Burn has swiftly made Mega Emotion my favourite thing about Norwich. And that’s a pretty sick burn on my brother, because he actually lives there. Sorry to all my family.

This track is an attempt put the incredibly unpredictable year that was 2017 behind us all. Having faced a tough period of illness, death and heartache, Mega Emotion created Sick Burn as a ‘hymn to friendship and optimism in a totally bleak world’. So buckle up and get ready to flash the world a v sign. I never liked the world much anyway (don’t worry, I’m totally joking here).

Catch the band on tour this week: 23 Nov - supp. Mammoth Penguins - The Owl Sanctuary, Norwich, UK 26 Nov - supp. Mammoth Penguins - The Lexington, London, UK

Look out for Mega Emotion’s debut album MOVE, M0THERFCKER* next year. And no, I have no idea if I need the asterisk, or the zero in the word ‘motherfucker’, nor what happens if I write it not in all caps. Frankly at this point, I’m just doing what I’m told. Enjoy it whilst you still can, because 2018 is just around the corner and frankly I have no idea what to expect. Love you, and goodnight.